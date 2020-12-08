Letter: Pamela Butler, Leesburg

Editor: At our November meeting of the Leesburg Diversity Commission (where I serve as chair), a graduate of Douglass High School expressed concerns regarding the proposed renovations to the original portion of the building, constructed in 1941. Of particular concern were the proposals to convert two of the original classroom areas into a child play area/family break room and a catering kitchen. It was the opinion of the alumna that, as an historic site, the interior of the building should be kept as close to its original appearance as possible. I concur.

Based on my conversations with the speaker, review of the blueprints, and visits to the building, it appears that the school cafeteria and kitchen (which were added in later years) will be divided into several classrooms as part of a proposed English Learning Center.The cafeteria kitchen in this wing would be removed, and a catering kitchen, located on the southeast side of the historic school, would be constructed, replacing a classroom.Another original classroom on the opposite northwest corner of the historic building also is slated to be converted into a combined play area, wellness room and family break room with restaurant-style booth seating.

Given the monumental efforts spent by Black and other residents of Loudoun County in the early 20thcentury to purchase land and construct the school, I believe that its historic preservation designation should apply to both the interior as well as the exterior of the building.This was done successfully with the conversion of the George Washington Carver Elementary School in Purcellville, which was constructed in 1948 and converted into a community center in 2007.Despite changes to the functional use of this structure, its renovated interior and exterior have both remained intact and recognizable as an historic educational building.

If the School Board and facilities staff maintain that the catering kitchen, play area, wellness room and family break room are essential for the success of the new community center, then I would propose that certain classes for English Learning, Head Start and/or STEP be moved into the original structure in such a way that it may continue to look and operate as a “school,” swapping out those areas with spaces freed up in the newer wing of the building.

Too many monuments to Black history in Loudoun have been either razed or lost to the ravages of time.Let’s maintain Northern Virginia’s first county high school for Black students in the form it was intended as an inspiration for future leaders of every race and color.

Pamela Butler,Leesburg