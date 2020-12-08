Margaret Howard Basil, 1936-2020

Margaret Howard Basil, 84, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born May 17, 1936 in St. Louis, VA, the daughter of the late Lewis Campbell and Harriet Howard.

Margaret graduated from Douglass Freeman High School in Leesburg, VA, in 1955. She married James Willis Basil Sr. on Dec. 4, 1955.

Margaret became a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Sterling, VA. Later, she moved back home and joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church, St. Louis, VA, under the leadership of Pastor Robert Carter, where she served faithfully as a deaconess, choir member, and member of the usher board.

Margaret worked as a file clerk for the FBI for several years. She also worked in domestic service to the George L. Ohrstrom family and the Cheryl Heckler family for many years. In 1979, Margaret and her husband, James, established the James W. Basil, Sr. and Margaret H. Basil Trans/Limousine Service. This business grew into one of the finest, most respected businesses in Loudoun County.

Margaret is survived by her sons James Basil, Jr., of Winchester, VA, Everett Basil and Richard Basil of St. Louis, VA; daughter Sandra Basil of Richmond, VA; sisters Charlotte Bell of Temple Hills, MD, Teresa Howard of Bluemont, VA, and Rosemary Howard of Baltimore, MD; brothers James Larry Howard of Warrenton, VA, Robert Campbell of Washington, DC, and Franklin Campbell of Chino, CA; grandchildren Christopher James, James Willis, III, and Carissa Louise Marie; sisters-in-law Glory Howard of Fort Washington, MD, Patricia Branch of White Plains, MD, and Renee Stafford of Rectortown, VA; daughters-in-law Tina Jackson Basil of Winchester, VA and Carmen Hill Basil ofPanama, FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation and viewing were held on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Lyles Funeral Chapel in Purcellville.Interment was at Rock Hill Cemetery near Round Hill’

[Lyles Funeral Service]