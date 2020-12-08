Purcellville Council to Interview 14 Applicants for Policing Advisory Group

The Purcellville Town Council will convene in a special virtual meetingat 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 to interview the 14 applicants deemed qualified to serve on the newly formed Community Policing Advisory Committee.

In all, the town received 16 applications from people interested in being appointed to one of nine spots on the committee. Two of those applicants will not be interviewed—one who requested to be dropped from consideration and another who was not a town resident.

Monday’s meeting will be held on GoToMeeting. Instructions for attending will be posted on the town website, purcellvilleva.gov.