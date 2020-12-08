Special Meeting on Leesburg BLA Adjourns Without Town Council Quorum

A special meeting called by Leesburg Town Council members Tom Dunn and Suzanne Fox to have a public discussion about a boundary line adjustment between the town and Loudoun County adjourned without a quorum Tuesday night.

The meeting, called only hours before its 6:30 p.m. start time, was intended as a rare opportunity to have an open session on the town-county negotiations, as updates to both Town Council members and the Loudoun Board of Supervisors have thus far occurred in closed sessions. Only Fox and Councilman Ron Campbell were physically present for the meeting in Town Hall Council Chambers, and Dunn had called in to participate over the phone.

Mayor Kelly Burk and Councilman Neil Steinberg both arrived for the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting at 7 p.m., which began about 15 minutes after the special meeting adjourned. Vice Mayor Marty Martinez called in to the meeting to participate electronically.

Dunn has been the most vocal of the council members in calling for a public airing of the details of the agreement. Town Attorney Chris Spera and Town Manager Kaj Dentler have both said that bringing the discussions into public view could negatively impact the town’s negotiating power.

The process was kicked off by the council in 2018 in an effort to expand its commercial base. The targeted annexation area includes more than 500 acres in the Compass Creek development off Battlefield Parkway, including the location of a new Microsoft data center campus. Some property owners have already signed off on coming into the town’s corporate limits, including the Ion International Training Center, and several commercial properties by developer Peterson Companies. But the full details of what the county is asking for to move forward with the BLA have never fully come to light, though several staff reports have indicated that a revenue sharing agreement between the two elected bodies may be a part of it.

Because the meeting adjourned without a quorum, Spera said the discussion item automatically moves to the agenda of the next scheduled council meeting, Jan. 12. That meeting will not include Dunn or Campbell, as their terms expire Dec. 31. Three new council members—Kari Nacy, Zach Cummings, and Ara Bagdasarian—will begin their four-year council terms Jan. 1.