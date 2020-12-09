Aperiomics Closes $3 Million Financing

Aperiomics, a Sterling company that works with advanced DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence technologies to identify the root causes of infectious disease, has raised an additional $1.2 million in funding to close its Series A at $3 million.

VentureSouth led the group of new and existing investors, which also includes Pipeline Angels, Atlanta Technology Angels, The Launch Place, Central Texas Angel Network.

Aperiomics is now raising a $1M Bridge Note to fund operations until a Series B closing. Anchor investor Tamiami Angel Fund IV has already invested the first $300,000 in the Note. Multiple Aperiomics executives are also investing in the newest bridge funding, the company stated.

“Our mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of infectious disease testing, so that healthcare providers have the most advanced tools to ensure patients do not suffer unnecessarily from treatable conditions,” CEO Dr. Crystal R. Icenhour said. “Thanks to the financial support of Aperiomics’ family of investors, our next-generation testing platform will be available to more doctors and can be integrated into the healthcare system as a new gold standard in diagnostic testing care, drastically improving our understanding of rare and hard-to-diagnose medical conditions caused by infection.”

Aperiomics’ technology tests a wide range of clinical sample types—skin, urine, fecal, blood, spinal fluid, environmental, and more—against its database of all known microorganisms totaling over 40,000 bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms. Newly invested capital will be leveraged to support Aperiomics’ CLIA-certified clinical laboratory, expand COVID-19 PCR testing capabilities, and enhance marketing programs that educate healthcare providers on the value of this important technology and the data it provides to help practitioners accurately diagnose infections, according to the announcement.