Catoctin Creek Distilling Partners with GWAR to Create Ragnarök Rye Whiskey

Whiskey drinkers will soon have a new tasting drink to try—one reportedly made from the blood of an intergalactic shock rock band’s members and melted Antarctic ice.

Catoctin Creek Distilling Co. recently announced it partnered with the Richmond-based band GWAR to create the 92-proof Ragnarök Rye whiskey. The whiskey—which is aged in charred new white oak, sugar maple and cherrywood—will be launched in February and will sell for $99 for a 750ml bottle.

“Purcellville is a quiet town, so to have these intergalactic visitors was—honestly—a little stressful. We had to constantly keep an eye on them to keep them from breaking stuff, and they even tried to eat our dog, Otto. The only way we could get them to leave was to agree to bottle their whisky for them,” stated distillery co-owner Scott Harris.

The Berserker Blothar of GWAR, the band’s lead singer, said the whiskey is “such a powerful spirit.”

“A delicious sacrament to drink in preparation for battle, and it’ll get you really, really crazy,” he said.

GWAR was formed “eons ago” when its members reportedly were banished from their home planet for each being an “intergalactic screw-up.” They descended on earth as passengers on a flaming comet that plowed into Antarctica “with devastating force, melting the ice, setting much of the world ablaze, and leaving a massive crater filled with the purest Antarctic water.” Those events were recorded as the tale of Ragnarök, or the end of days, according to a Dec. 4 statement from Catoctin Creek.

GWAR’s goal: to conquer earth.

According to the distillery’s statement, Catoctin Creek team members created the rye whiskey by conducting experiments on aging the blood of GWAR in barrels made from the wood scorched by the comet’s blast. They watered the mash bill with the melted Antarctic ice. GWAR band members then hurled the whiskey barrels into the moon’s orbit, which caused contractions as the barrels spun under the influence of the coldness of space and the heat of the sun. The end result was Ragnarök Rye.

Learn more about the whiskey at catoctincreek.com. Learn more about GWAR at gwar.net.