Dozens of Businesses Awarded Outdoor Seating Grants

As businesses prepare for a winter of social distancing and limited seating, 53 have been awarded funding upgrade their outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic from the Loudoun Is Ready Outdoor Seating Grant.

Eligible businesses included restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries and tasting rooms, all of which have been negatively impacted by the regulations on indoor dining, which help curb the spread of the virus. Businesses that bought outdoor seating equipment like tents and heaters were eligible for up to $5,000 for equipment and $1,000 for fuel.

The Board of Supervisors allocated approximately $250,000 of remaining CARES Act funding for the program. The Loudoun Is Ready Outdoor Seating Grant application process was executed within three weeks through a collaborative effort by Loudoun Economic Development, Visit Loudoun, the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, the Loudoun Fire Marshal and the county departments of Building and Development and Finance and Budget.

It was the sixth business relief grant offered by the county since the health outbreak began in March and increased the county’s grant investment to nearly $11.8 million.

“This grant grew out of a need identified in the business community, and we’re very proud of the impact that this funding will have, going into the colder months ahead,” stated Loudoun Economic Development’s Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “Loudoun County has been at the forefront of responsiveness to the business community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This started with proactive outreach to thousands of businesses in the early weeks of the lockdown, which opened crucial lines of communication. Since then, Loudoun has delivered wide-ranging resources to our businesses as we’ve identified the need.”

One grant winner was Bleu Frog Vineyardsnear Lucketts. The veteran and woman-owned business is built on farmland purchased in 2016, with the first grapes planted in 2017. Over the years, Jan Kernan and her husband have built a pavilion and other renovations, planning for the expansion of on-site tastings, weddings and other events.

But that was before COVID-19 struck, leaving them to find creative solutions, including how to become an outdoor-only venue in the winter months. That led to a substantial investment in café tables, tents, gas heaters and fire pits. The Outdoor Seating Grant will reimburse $5,000 of those expenses and help Bleu Frog keep the lights on this winter.

“We’re so thankful for Loudoun County and the Economic Development office for its empathy and efforts towards small businesses and the rural economy,” Kernan said. “This grant will help us tremendously, so we can continue service and operations during the winter months, as best as we can, without having to shut down. We really needed the cash flow after all of the expenditure over the last three years, so we’re very grateful for the grant.”

Grant recipients will be notified this week, with instructions on how to receive the grant proceeds. For the full list of grant recipients or to see recipients from previous COVID-19 business grants, go toLoudounBusinessFund.org.