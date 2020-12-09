G. Bernice Holmes, 1923-2020

G. Bernice Holmes died Feb. 24, 2020.

Bernice was born April 14, 1923, and raised in Canada, in St. John’s Newfoundland.She attended King’s College in Nova Scotia, where she graduated from the secretarial program.Bernice worked for the government in Washington, DC, where she met her late husband Arthur Holmes.Arthur had relocated there from California to pursue his career as an electrical engineer for the Department of Defense.They met on the rooftop sundeck of their apartment building.After marriage Bernice left her job to start a family.

Bernice and Arthur raised their two children, Bonne and Bob in Annandale, VA.They had many friends in their neighborhood, and among the families of Arthur’s coworkers.Bernice volunteered with the Fairfax Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and was often the classroom mother at her children’s elementary school.She loved her knitting, painting, romantic music, tea parties, and yearly family vacations at many state parks.

Bernice moved to Purcellville in 1998, where she lived next door to Bob and his family. At church and in the neighborhood, she made friends and enjoyed being involved in her grandchildren’s everyday lives. Her husband, Arthur was able to spend his last years with Bernice in her home next to Bob’s family.

Bernice relocated from Purcellville to Florida in 2005, and had lived with Bonne and her family for the past 11 years. She developed a close relationship with her grandson Sean.He loved to sit with her, to talk and laugh.Bernice has also enjoyed the company of several loving caretakers, with whom she enjoyed singing, joking, watching musicals and eating chocolate.

On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 Bernice passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family.

She is survived by Bob and Lyn Holmes, and their children Declan, Lachlan and Tristan, as well as Bonne and David Alexander, and their son Sean.Bernice has a large family in Newfoundland, including her sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her sister Margaret, whom she loved dearly.Bernice will be laid to rest with Arthur in Lakeview Cemetery in Hamilton at a later date.

Now your loving heart is free.Take our love with you Bernice.