Leesburg Scraps Drive-Thru Parade

The “Glitter and Glow Drive Thru” scheduled for Dec. 12 has been cancelled.

The drive-through parade was to be held in lieu of the town’s traditional Christmas and Holiday Parade, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a town press release, feedback from potential parade participants about the concern around safely building floats for their organizations led staff to move forward with canceling the event.

“We felt with the limited number of participants, we would not be putting on the best possible event for the town,” said Events & Community Outreach Manager Linda Fountain.

It was a difficult decision to cancel, she said, but based on feedback from past parade participants, it was the right decision.

“It was a great idea but one that couldn’t be supported during a pandemic,” Fountain said.

No other activity has been scheduled in its place.