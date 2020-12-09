Purcellville to Use Final $500K in CARES Funding for Police Payroll

The Purcellville Town Council Tuesday night voted unanimously to allocate the remaining $500,000 of the town’s $1.78 million CARES Act allocation to pay police department salaries from July 1 to Dec. 30.

In late March, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security—or CARES—Act, which set up a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Of that amount, Virginia received $3.1 billion, $1.3 billion of which was dispersed to all 95 counties and 38 independent cities in the commonwealth.

Loudoun County received $72.2 million and from that, $12.2 million was distributed to the county’s seven towns based on their populations. Purcellville received $1.78 million.

The Town Council voted to allocate $1.18 of that amount to support 129 businesses and about a dozen nonprofits, and to expend another $600,000 of the allocation to pay for the town government’s COVID-19 operational expenses, like technology upgrades to enable the town staff to telework and to enable video meeting capabilities; installing physical barriers, social distancing signs, floor decals and UV air cleaning units in the Town Hall; and to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

Still, the town was left with $500,000, which it would have been required to return to the county on Dec. 15 so that it would have time to process the money and return it to the state government, which would then have returned it to the federal government.

Although the town will reimburse itself for the amount it paid its Police Department staffers in the last five months, it was legally eligible to reimburse itself for salaries paid back to March 1, according to Administration Director Hooper McCann.

Purcellville isn’t the only town with a police force to use remaining CARES Act funds in that way.

Last month, the commonwealth’s largest town, Leesburg, also opted to use the money to pay its police force.

The Leesburg Town Council in November voted to use the remaining $3.6 million of the town’s $9.8 million CARES Act allocation to reimburse itself for Police Department salaries from July 1 to Nov. 13.

