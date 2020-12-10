2011 Missing Ashburn Woman Case Sent to Domestic Relations Court

The case surrounding the former boyfriend of a missing Ashburn woman was transferred to Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court today. He will face a preliminary hearing Jan. 13.

In 2011, Bethany Anne Decker went missing while five months pregnant and in her final semester at George Mason University at the age of 21. She has never been found. Her former boyfriend, Ronald Roldan, who allegedly was living with Decker at the time, was a person of interest in the case but never was charged with her disappearance, until last month when the Sheriff’s Office charged him with abduction, a Class 5 felony.

In 2016, Roldan pleaded guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury in Pinehurst, NC after being charged with attempted murder of his then-girlfriend Vickey Willoughby. He was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison, after which he was to be deported to his native Bolivia.

According to information included in a December 2014 search warrant, and several subsequent warrants, requested by the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office, Willoughby told Loudoun detectives that Roldan once told her, “I made someone disappear once and I’ll do it again.”