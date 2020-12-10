Loudoun County Community Surveys Coming

Loudoun County is asking residents to participate in The National Community Survey, in which the local government asks residents their views on government services, the county’s quality of life and priorities for government initiatives.

Loudoun is one of more than 700 jurisdictions in 46 states that use this survey to help improve governmental performance, guide policy, strengthen communications with the community and identify priorities for goal and budget setting. It was developed with the assistance of the International City/County Management Association.

Households that are selected to participate will receive a survey questionnaire in the mail in mid-December. Responses are anonymous and will be analyzed to provide a full picture of the Loudoun County community.

The mailed survey is being sent to a statistically representative sampling of Loudoun County households. A follow-up online survey will be made available in mid-January so that anyone who is interested may participate.

For more information on the 2020 Loudoun County survey, call 703-777-0539 or emailmegan.cox@loudoun.gov.To view results of previous surveys conducted by the county, go toloudoun.gov/survey.