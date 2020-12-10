Metcalfe Named Executive Director, CEO of Morven Park

The Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation has announced that Stacey Metcalfe will be the next Executive Director/CEO of Morven Park, beginning January 11, 2021.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that owns and operates Morven Park, a 1,000-acre park on the north side of Leesburg that is a popular destination for visitors and the local community, with its historic house museum, walking and hiking trails, formal boxwood gardens, and renowned equestrian center.

Metcalfe comes to Morven Park with more than 30 years of corporate and nonprofit leadership experience, most recently serving as the Director of Western Region Government & Community Relations for the Inova Health System. She is also the current Chair of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, a commissioner to the Loudoun County Economic Development Advisory Commission, and a former member of the Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation Board of Trustees.

“Morven Park contributes to the overall health of our community in countless ways,” Metcalfe said. “The park provides free civics lessons to our schools, boosts equestrian sport in the county, serves as a unique tourist destination, and is the perfect ‘green space’ for anyone looking to get outside and explore, to exercise, or even just relax in nature. This position combines many of the causes I’ve supported over the years, and I’m honored to have been selected to continue the Morven Park legacy.”

She takes the seat of current Executive Director/CEO Sheryl Williams, who announced her retirement in the fall after 14 years with the nonprofit.

“Stacey has an impressive background of equal parts business acumen and philanthropic experience, which is exactly what is needed at an organization as large and diverse as Morven Park,” Williams said.

“I’ve known Stacey for many years and have seen her demonstrate her passion for making Loudoun a safer, healthier, and more prosperous county,” said Loudoun County Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard. “Her enthusiasm for Morven Park is also well known, and I’m sure she is going to be a tremendous advocate for them.”

Before working at Inova Health System, Metcalfe worked for the See Forever Foundation, the Washington Area Women’s Foundation, and The Washington Ballet, and managed her own event planning business, Esprit Events. She moved to Loudoun County in 1995 when she began working at AOL, where she rose to the position of Vice President of International Products and Technology.

She was also married at Morven Park in 2017, and lives in Leesburg with her husband and daughter.

For more information, or to support the Park, go to MorvenPark.org.