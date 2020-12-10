New Leesburg Council Members Sworn In

Three-term Mayor Kelly Burk and the three newest members of the Leesburg Town Council were officially sworn in during a brief outdoor ceremony on the Town Green on Thursday.

Burk acknowledged that the swearing-in ceremony is usually filled with much more pomp and circumstance, but both she and her new colleagues expressed optimism for the starts of their terms on Jan. 1. Joining Burk are Zach Cummings, Ara Bagdasarian and Kari Nacy, the top three finishers in November’s four-person Town Council race.

County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) offered the new three councilors the same piece of advice County Administrator Tim Hemstreet gave her when she took office in 2016—once you take office, you never stop being an elected official. She recalled her own early encounter of this, when she was approached by a neighbor to discuss broadband issues as she was grocery shopping in the middle of the night.

Randall offered kind words for each member.

She commended Nacy for so quickly undertaking a second bid for elected office, after her loss in her first Town Council race in 2018.

“It shows your character and commitment,” she said.

Of Bagdasarian, Randall said, while she didn’t know him well personally, she has yet to hear one negative word uttered about him.

“That’s a great place to start as an elected official, but it won’t last,” she said to laughs from the small crowd gathered.

She credited Cummings, the campaign manager for her 2015 bid for the county chairmanship, as the reason she was elected in the first place.

“It doesn’t at all surprise me that you did this,” she said. “I don’t think people know what a very good strategic brain they’re about to get on council.”

Randall credited Burk with being one of the longest-serving public servants in the town and county, and said her love of Leesburg “has always been so clear.”

The council members expressed their own enthusiasm to get to work come Jan. 1.

“I’m feeling really optimistic on where we’re headed and I’m excited to get started,” Bagdasarian said.

Burk’s excitement was all the more palpable.

“This is going to be a whole different council,” she said giddily.

In a nod to Randall’s advice, Burk presented each new council member with a personalized leather notebook, so they would be ready to jot down all the concerns and questions from community members they would encounter as elected officials.

