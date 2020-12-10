Protect Loudoun Agriculture: Check Holiday Decorations for Spotted Lanternfly Eggs

If you bought live decorations for your holiday decorating like trees, wreaths and garlands, agriculture experts urge you to check them for eggs from the invasive spotted lanternfly.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that can infest grapes, trees, stone fruits, and a variety of other plants. Among other impacts, it could threaten Loudoun’s wine industry.

Adult spotted lanternflies die at the onset of winter, but their egg masses can survive below-zero temperatures. Egg masses typically include 30 to 50 jellybean-shaped eggs in neat rows, covered by a waxy substance that looks like mud. The egg masses can accumulate on tree trunks, branches, and other surfaces from the fall to early spring, when they hatch.

“We would like anyone who finds spotted lanternfly egg masses to take a photo and send the photo to us through our online form atloudoun.gov/spottedlanternfly.Then, destroy the eggs by scrapping the eggs into a baggy with alcohol,” said Beth Sastre, a horticulturist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, Loudoun County.

Sastre advised residents to be aware that there could also be beneficial insects, such as praying mantises, that may lay eggs on trees and people could mistakenly think are spotted lanternfly eggs. She said mantis eggs should be taken outside so that they can hatch in the warm weather.

Sastre recommended that Loudouners who are considering buying decorative live material for the holidays purchase it from one of the many local farms in Loudoun, because the spotted lanternfly has not been detected in Loudoun. But if the material was not purchased in Loudoun, inspect it very carefully. The spotted lanternfly has been found in Frederick and Clarke Counties in Virginia, as well as West Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maine.

See a map of known spotted lanternfly distribution in the eastern United States here.

Loudoun County also offers free virtual training and information sessions about the spotted lanternfly, offered by the Virginia Cooperative Extension. The sessions are designed to give homeowners associations, farmers and others the information they need to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect. More information about the training sessions and about the spotted lanternfly may be found atloudoun.gov/spottedlanternfly.