Dunn Reflects on 12 years of Leesburg Town Council Service

One of the most outspoken members of the Leesburg Town Council in recent years has bid adieu to his seat on the dais.

Barring a not unheard of special meeting, Councilman Tom Dunn likely served his last meeting as council member Tuesday. A few months back, Dunn announced he would be ending a previously announced bid for a fourth council term because of family considerations. His term expires at month’s end.

Dunn was first elected to the Town Council in May 2008 and re-elected twice since. In between it all, he also waged three unsuccessful bids for the mayor’s seat, twice against former mayor and current Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd and once against current Mayor Kelly Burk.But his service to the town predates even his start on the council, as he served for many years on a number of town boards and commissions, and also had a four-year stint on the Loudoun County Planning Commission during his time on the council.

With his days on the council dais dwindling, Dunn was not much for waxing nostalgic on the events of the past 12 years.

“I had a job to do and I did it,” he said. “What benefit is it of looking back? I feel it’s more important for the citizens of Leesburg to look forward—who the new leadership is, growth and where it’s headed. I try to keep my ego in check. The people hired me to do a job, and I did a job I felt I should’ve done.”

His words are not unlike the campaign slogan he used for years, to return him to office so he could “Get the Job Dunn.”Dunn said he served every day of the last dozen years with the goal of keeping residents’ perspectives in mind.

“I always tried to put myself in [the position of] ‘where does the public stand on this’? So many times politicians are thinking about where their donations came from, what businesses or acquaintances will be affected, or where they’re getting votes or [losing] votes. When I started there were 27,000 people in town, when I finished there was 54,000. Most of those people have no clue who I am. They don’t know who the mayor is, a lot don’t vote for our position but every day they experience our decisions. I tried to put myself in [the mindset of] what do those people want. They want their snow removed, their trash picked up, their roads cleaned. If they complain, take care of their complaints. I always tried to position myself as I’m going to be their representative,” he said.

Dunn earned a reputation on the council as a staunch fiscal conservative, and it was common for him to come to spring budget deliberations armed with a long list of proposed cuts, and a push for his council colleagues to consider a lower tax rate. Although he was often unsuccessful in that bid, he said he always viewed town revenues and expenses as residents’, not the government’s, money, and thus scrutinized line items with that mindset.

He was perhaps just as aggressive in pushing for stronger design guidelines for the town’s historic district and former H-2 corridor, often underscoring his desire that the county seat retain its historic character and not resemble “any town USA.”

But Dunn may have been even more well known for some of the controversial positions he took over the years, and his reputation for being unapologetic in sticking to his convictions.

“You can only be one person,” he said. “I have a core set of beliefs. If your core is strong, your beliefs come from that, and you shouldn’t waver from that.”

“Everybody is offended by something these days,” he said. “I’ve never called anybody a name, I’ve never tried to purposefully insult somebody, but I can’t help it if they felt insulted. You have got to stand by what you believe in because if you don’t then where are you? If your core is that flexible then it really isn’t a core.”

Of his council legacy, Dunn said the two things he are most proud of is pushing for flags to be erected along Battlefield Parkway, and establishing the annual Police Appreciation Day.

Looking towards life post-council, Dunn reluctantly offers advice to the next incoming council.

“Don’t screw it up,” he said with a laugh.

But, he quickly added that his wish is that “every council does better than the previous council.”

As for Dunn, his focus moving forward is on family, which includes three adult children. The more than 22-year town resident acknowledges that, whatever his next step is, Leesburg will always hold a special place in his heart.

To those who allowed him to play the role of council member since 2008, he expressed his appreciation.

“Thanks for letting me do it,” Dunn said.

