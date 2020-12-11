Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling

Editor: On the one hand we have the Republican Party of Virginia, in a close vote, deciding to hold a convention. On the other hand, we have Amanda Chase delivering an ultimatum: “Hold a primary or I will run as an independent.” These strategies have not proven to be effective for republicans

Internal friction causes fracture. Recall how Perot split the vote and we got Bill Clinton; Sarvis split the vote and we got Terry McAuliffe; Scott York split the vote and we got Phyllis Randall instead of Charlie King.The current circumstances may be different, but a third-party candidate always works out badly for Republicans.

100% of independents and 50% of Republicans is not sufficient for Chase to win. 50% of the Republican votes and 0% of the independents is not enough for RPV Republicans to win the General Election against the Democrats.Splitting the slate does not work well either: besides the Governor’s mansion we would lose the offices of Lt. Governor and Attorney General.

Conventions restrict voter participation.They restrict outreach as candidates only need to woo the delegates; no need for campaign workers getting the message out, no ground game, no funds raised.Conventions cost the RPV and voters money.Primaries are paid for by the state, hence leaving more money in the RPV bank account to help the nominee instead of wasting it.

The RPV and Amanda need to get together and come up with a compromise, with a winning strategy.Problems may well arise;now is the time for both entities to show they are problem solvers. Life and death issues, mega budgets, voter fraud, education, curfews … there are many examples of life changing matters that a governor can affect.

Develop a winning strategy.

Jonathan Erickson, Sterling