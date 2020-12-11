Loudoun’s Top Scholars to be Honored by Schools

Last Sunday would have been the celebration of the academic achievement of scores of Loudoun’s top high school seniors. However, the Excellence in Education Banquet was another longstanding annual event canceled by the pandemic.

Each year theLoudoun Education Foundation host the program to recognize students who rank among the top 5% of the senior class academically during the first three years of their high school careers, as well as their most influential teachers. Students also are recognized for their selection as a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist or National Hispanic Recognition Scholar.

In lieu of the banquet, this year the school division will honor those students with smaller, school-based events later in the school year. LCPS is celebrating the members of the Class of 2021 who achieved this distinction here, and through school-based celebrations later in the school year.