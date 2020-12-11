Virtual Meeting Set for Rt. 50 Roundabout on Thursday

Loudoun County is holding an online meeting to gather input from the public on the Rt. 50 and Trailhead Drive roundabout Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to join the virtual meeting to learn, ask questions and provide input about the project to construct a roundabout at the intersection.

Login information and meeting materials are available for review at loudoun.gov/rt50trailheadroundaboutmeeting and loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation. Meeting materials include a concept design, speaker sign-up form and a comment form. To ask questions, advance sign up is required by noon Wednesday, Dec. 16. Online participants will also be able to ask questions as chat messages, which will be answered during the meeting as time allows.

The Rt. 50 and Trailhead Drive roundabout will include two westbound lanes to provide for left-turning and through/right-turning traffic. The northbound approach from Trailhead Drive will include a bypass lane to eastbound Route 50. The roundabout will also be constructed so as to allow future expansion.

For more information about the Route 50 and Trailhead Drive roundabout project, including a link to sign up for updates about the project and upcoming public meeting, go to loudoun.gov/rt50trailheadroundabout.