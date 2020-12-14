Protestors’ Effort to Block Leesburg Police Search Warrant Continues

The fight to block a search warrant seeking to obtain information from an activist group’s Facebook page continues. But the group might now be open to allowing the warrant to be executed if it seeks only publicly posted information.

On Sept. 11, members of the Free Them All VA Coalition protested the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s transfer of migrant detainees to the Farmville Detention Center, where a COVID-19 outbreak ensued and resulted in one death. In doing so, they left messages—“LIBEREN A TODXS” and “FREE THEM ALL!”— in large blue letters painted on the sidewalk in front of Attorney General Mark Herring’s downtown Leesburg home.

That prompted the Leesburg Police Department to obtain a search warrant on the group’s Facebook page to find out who is responsible for the graffiti, which was removed by the town’s Public Works Department.

The search warrant’s scope included: “Any and all subscriber records including subscriber names, address, phone numbers, length of service, credit card information, email address(es), and recent login/logout IP address(es). Any and all wall content/posts, messages, chats, videos, and pictures to included deleted material.”

But activists felt that search warrant was overly broad. With the support of the Public Citizen Litigation Group, they filed an Oct. 13 motion to quash the search warrant, or to limit the search to certain keywords.

The group asserts in the motion that the search warrant would allow law enforcement officials to page through “a whole bunch of confidential messages, having nothing to do with the supposed crime of painting words on a sidewalk.” It wrote that “paging through irrelevant documents” is construed as “exploratory rummaging” and that the search would violate group members’ rights under the First Amendment.

On Nov. 25, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office filed its opposition to the motion to quash, in which Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Johnson asserted that “the search warrant does not unfairly impinge upon first amendment rights” because it is “narrowly tailored” and not “overly broad or burdensome.”

Johnson wrote that the photos and videos of protestors on Sept. 11 that were posted to the Free Them All VA’s Facebook page were “openly published” and not private.

If not for the language included in the search warrant’s scope, the litigation group and prosecutors could be on the same page when it comes to which pieces of information police are seeking on Free Them All VA’s Facebook page.

In a Dec. 8 email to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Downing, Public Citizen attorney Paul Levy clarified that if it was just the publicly posted photos and videos police want to obtain, “it seems to me that we probably don’t have anything that necessitates litigation.”

Still, the group filed a reply to prosecutors’ opposition on Dec. 11, in which it asserted that search warrants have to be drafted with “scrupulous exactitude.”

“In this digital age, so much of our private papers are stored online that the construction of the First Amendment’s, and the procedures used to enforce those limits on government power, must evolve along with technology …”

Leesburg Police Public Information Office Michael Drogin said Friday that Facebook has yet to respond to the search warrant and that is has not provided a timeframe for doing so.

Already, Leesburg Police have charged one person, 29-year-old Jessie Patton of Fairfax, with misdemeanor destruction of property in connection to the Sept. 11 protest.

pszabo@loudounnow.com