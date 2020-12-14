Grand Jury Indicts Unlicensed Dentist on 15 Charges

A Loudoun grand jury Monday indicted Juan Ramos Jacobe on 10 felonies and five misdemeanors associated with allegations he operated an unlicensed dentistry practice in Sterling and sexually assaulted six females.

Ramos Jacobe, 47, was arrested in late March as the Sheriff’s Office investigated a report that he had “mildly” sedated a female victim for dental work at his home dentist office off North York Road and sexually assaulted her. The agency announced in July that five more victims had come forward and that Ramos Jacobe had operated the makeshift dental clinic out of his home since 2016.

The grand jury indicted him on two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery, six counts of felony practicing a profession without a license, one count of felony performing an invasive procedure without a license, one count of felony object sexual penetration by force, and five counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

A scheduling for Ramos Jacobe’s case will occur in Circuit Court on Dec. 15.

Ramos Jacobe has been held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center since March.