Middleburg Awards Contracts for New Town Office Design, Construction Management

By next October, the Middleburg’s new town office should be fully designed and ready for construction.

The Town Council last Thursday night voted unanimously to award a $651,800 contract for architectural and engineering services for the project to Glavé & Holmes Architecture, which will partner with the North Carolina-based Creech & Associates design firm. It also voted unanimously to award a $417,770 contract for construction management of the building to Downey & Scott.

Once Glavé & Holmes designs the new building, Downey & Scott will assist in the review of the design and construction plans, offer engineering recommendations and provide daily onsite inspections during construction of the new town office, which will be built on the same property as the existing 56-year-old town office. The town will purchase an adjacent property from Salamander Resort & Spa for $1 where it will build a parking lot for the new office and village green. The existing town office will be demolished.

Funding for both contracts is included in the town’s Fiscal Year 2021 Capital Improvement Budget, which earmarks $6.5 million for the new town office project overall. Of that, $1 million was budgeted in FY 2020, $3 million budgeted in FY 2021 and $2.5 million projected to be budgeted in FY 2022. According to a staff report, once the town is comfortable with the final project costs, it will proceed with the issuance of a general obligation bond to fund the project.

According to its response to the town’s request for proposals, the town will give Glavé & Holmes the notice to proceed on Jan. 4. From there, the firm will take four weeks to develop the schematic design. Beginning March 1, the town staff will review that design. Beginning March 15, the firm will begin an eight-week design development period, followed by a town review of that design on May 10. The firm will then take 10 weeks beginning May 31 to compile construction documents. The town staff will review those documents on Aug. 23. Final revisions to all those documents and designs will begin Sept. 13 and last three weeks. The plans should be ready for construction bidding on Oct. 1, 2021.

Town Manager Danny Davis said crews could break ground before the end of 2021.

The existing town office was built in 1964 and is too small for the growing town staff. According to a March 2018 space needs study, the town needs about 11,300 square feet to meet its current needs.

The town in August received interest from 13 design firms and 11 proposals from construction management firms.

Some of Glavé & Holmes’ most notable projects include the designs of the 29,000-square-foot Charlottesville County Courthouse, completed in 2018; the 78,500-square-foot Fredericksburg Courthouse, completed in 2014; and the 330,650-square-foot Pocahontas Building renovation in Richmond, completed in 2017.

Some of Downey & Scott’s most notable projects include its involvement with the renovation and new construction of the Vienna Police Department, which will wrap up in 2022; the Rappahannock Regional Jail expansion, which completed in 2018; the 68,000-square-foot Manassas Public Safety Facility, which will be built in 2022; and the 106,000-square-foot Madison Trust Elementary School in Brambleton, which completed in 2016.

Learn more about the Middleburg town office project at middleburgva.gov/322/New-Town-Hall-Project.

pszabo@loudounnow.com