Mobile Hope’s Christmas Village Spreads Holiday Cheer

Mobile Hope’s COVID-safeChristmas Villageon Saturday provided needed gifts and a dose of holiday cheer to nearly 300 families. Hundreds of additional children will be provided toys this week through the nonprofit’s “Listen for the Honk” bus outreach to Loudoun communities.

On Saturday afternoon, cars lined up along Miller Drive in Leesburg for a drive-through experience that included falling snow, Santa Claus, Christmas carols and lighting, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who and lots of elves.

The event was powered by Mobile Hope staff, more than 200 volunteers of all ages and abilities, and members of the homeless and at-risk youth served by the organization.

In preparation for the event, 3,000 gifts were wrapped by more than 160 volunteers who spent 320 hours preparing each individual package.

Also, nonprofit partner Hiya Baby distributed 12,000 diapers, 120 bundles with Christmas pajamas, My A to Z books and 550 lifetime subscriptions to the educational app “Speech Blubs.” The Beverly’s Elves distributed over 1,200 bags of coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

The event was sponsored by Three Fox Vineyards, The Barker Family Foundation, Loudoun Families for Children, and Superlative Events.

Mobile Hope is a nonprofit headquartered in Leesburg that supports precariously housed, homeless and at-risk youth, helping them to become self-sufficient and support their well- being. Through a network of partnerships, Mobile Hope provides access to daily essentials and vital supplies—food, clothes, hygiene products, school supplies, medical support services, masks, books, toys and referrals to other organizations—at its headquarters and through the Mobile Hope bus program “Listen for the Honk.” In addition, Mobile Hope’s Crisis Care program focuses on the needs of 18-24-year-olds who are homeless, providing basic needs, emergency shelter, housing solutions, job assistance, extensive case management and life skills.

Mobile Hope’s COVID-safe Christmas Village on Dec. 12 provided needed gifts and a dose of holiday cheer to nearly 300 families. [Mobile Hope]

Mobile Hope’s COVID-safe Christmas Village on Dec. 12 provided needed gifts and a dose of holiday cheer to nearly 300 families. [Mobile Hope]

Mobile Hope’s COVID-safe Christmas Village on Dec. 12 provided needed gifts and a dose of holiday cheer to nearly 300 families. [Mobile Hope]

Mobile Hope’s COVID-safe Christmas Village on Dec. 12 provided needed gifts and a dose of holiday cheer to nearly 300 families. [Mobile Hope]

Mobile Hope’s COVID-safe Christmas Village on Dec. 12 provided needed gifts and a dose of holiday cheer to nearly 300 families. [Mobile Hope]

Mobile Hope’s COVID-safe Christmas Village on Dec. 12 provided needed gifts and a dose of holiday cheer to nearly 300 families. [Mobile Hope]