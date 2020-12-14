Photo Gallery: Menorah Car Parade

Members of the Chabad of Loudoun Countyare getting creative to find a way to celebrate Chanukah together during a time of COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

On Sunday—the fourth day of the annual festival of lights—two dozen families joined in a menorah car parade and an afternoon of ice skating.

Participants gathered in Brambleton Regional Golf Course parking lot to adorn their vehicles with specially made car-top menorahs crafted by congregation member Stuart Stahl. Then, they drove in a procession to the Ion International Training Center in Leesburg.

“This is what we call Jewish pride and unity in Loudoun County, Virginia,” Rabbi Chaim Cohen told the participants in the first-of-its-kind event. “We do this today, united as a community.”

Members of the Chabad of Loudoun County join for a menorah car parade Dec. 13, 2020.



