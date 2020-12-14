Spaulding, Nolen join Step Sisters Board

The Step Sisters has announced the appointments of Tish Spaulding and Katrece Nolen to its board of directors.

Spaulding is the center director at Winwood Children’s Center in Brambleton, and Nolen is the managing director of Nolen Management Group.

Step Sisters works to improve the quality of life of those impacted by breast cancer. Partnering with area hospitals, the group funds support services that directly benefit patients in Northern Virginia.

Spaulding became acquainted with the group in 2012 after her own breast cancer diagnosis, participating in the Step Sisters’ Ribbon Run just weeks after her last treatment.

“I love what the Step Sisters have to offer the community and the ladies who have just received the awful diagnosis of cancer,” she stated. “I look forward to seeing what the next few years bring to this organization.”

Nolen is a cancer advocate and author of the book, “I’ve Been Diagnosed, Now What? Courageously Fighting Cancer in the Face of Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt.”

“I believe that my experience as a young adult cancer survivor as well as the unique perspective of a diverse, Black family in Loudoun County can provide The Step Sisters a view into equity issues and health disparities in the area of cancer support services,” she stated.

Ashley Campolattaro and Angela Fuentes, founders and co-executive directors for The Step Sisters, said as survivors, Nolen and Spaulding both bring understanding and compassion to the group.

Spaulding lives in Manassas with her husband and rescued German Shepherd.Nolen lives in Ashburn with her husband and three children.

For more information about the Step Sisters, go tostepsisters.org.