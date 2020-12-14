Woman Found Dead in Leesburg House Fire

As Loudoun County firefighters worked to extinguish a Leesburg house fire Sunday night, a woman was found dead inside the home.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, fire and rescue units from Leesburg, Hamilton, Purcellville, Lansdowne, and Ashburn were dispatched to the 300 block of Harrison Street after 911 callers reported that the house was on fire and someone may be trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported visible smoke from the rear of the two-story townhouse. Crews entered the building and searched for the fire and residents. A small fire was located on the first floor along with the woman. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. Damages to the structure are estimated at $184,800.

Leesburg Police Department is assisting the Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation.

The victim’s identification and cause of death will be released pending an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Fire Marshall’s Office noted that the improper disposal of smoking materials not only results in millions of dollars in damages to Loudoun County homes, but also needlessly endanger residents and fire and rescue personnel. For reminders on steps to prevent fires, go to loudoun.gov/firepreventionor call 703-737-8600.