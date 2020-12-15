Chamber Announced Community Leadership Award Finalists

The Loudoun Chamber has announced the 2021 Loudoun Community Leadership Awards finalists. The awards honor businesses and community leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to support the strength and vitality of the Loudoun community.

In its eighth year, the program this year will place a special emphasis on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Early in the COVID pandemic, the Loudoun Chamber understood that our community needed to work together, with strength, selflessness and unity, in order to endure this public health crisis. The response we have seen from our businesses, nonprofits and residents to this crisis has been nothing short of extraordinary, as Loudouners responded with remarkable generosity and sacrifice. That is the spirit that define the Loudoun Community Leadership Awards,” Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard said.

Top honorees for the 2021 Community Leadership Awards will be announced at the Chamber’s53rd Annual Meeting & Community Leadership Awards, which will be held as a virtual event Jan. 27, starting at noon. The event will be streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The finalists were chosen in five categories. The Chamber also created the #StrongerTogether Award to a group of five community initiatives, campaigns and projects created to alleviate the human and economic suffering caused by the pandemic and its associated impacts.

Winners in each category will have the opportunity to select a nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 grant, courtesy of the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

The finalists are:

Young Professionals: Solitaire Carroll, One Sparrow; Kindra Dionne Harvey, Purpose WorX, LLC; Erin Lombardi, EL Strategic; and Mahsa Riar, Limitless Limb LLC.

Executive Leader:Deborah Addo, Inova Loudoun Hospital; Dario Campolatarro, Hilb Group Mid-Atlantic; Allison Shannon, 37 Media & Marketing Group; and Brigitta Toruño, UNO Translations and Communications.

Small Business (less than 100 employees):Bear Chase Brewing Company; Toth Financial Advisory Corporation; Visit Loudoun; and 37 Media & Marketing Group.

Large Business (100 employees or more):The National Conference Center; Northwest Federal Credit Union; Stryker Spine; and Wells Fargo.

Nonprofit Executive: Nikki Daruwala, Loudoun Literacy; Donna M. Fortier, Mobile Hope; Judith Hanley, Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter; and Valerie Pisierra, Loudoun Cares.

#StrongerTogether Honorees: Ampersand Pantry Project; Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties; Loudoun Business Interruption Fund; Loudoun Hunger Relief; and Women Giving Back.

To purchase sponsorships or for more information about the awards, go toLoudounChamber.org