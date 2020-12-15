Loudoun Impact Fund Grants $100K to Nonprofits

The Loudoun Impact Fund has awarded $100,000 in grants to 12 nonprofit organizations serving the county.

This year, the fund’s giving circle voted to focus on funding initiatives serving at-risk children and youth through the following grants:

$10,000 grant to Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter to support individual counseling and support for child victims of abuse,

$10,000 grant to Loudoun Hunger Relief to support purchase of diapers, wipes, and supplies to families in need,

$10,000 grant to INMED Partnerships for Children to support academic support and enrichment addressing COVID-19 challenges for vulnerable children and parents,

$8,500 grant to Loudoun Literacy Council to support the Family Literacy STEP Project providing literacy enrichment for 320 at-risk preschool children,

$5,000 grant to Mobile Hope to support struggling families and at-risk youth access healthy food and supplies,

$7,685 grant to HealthWorks for Northern Virginia to support expanded access to food through Loudoun Hunger Relief satellite pantry at HealthWorks,

$5,000 grant to The Arc of Loudoun to support emergency financial assistance program for people with disabilities,

$10,000 grant to A Farm Less Ordinary to support an Assistant Farm Manager position who will manage young volunteers and outreach to schools,

$10,000 grant to Legacy Farms to support increasing employment success in neurodiverse individuals at Legacy Farms & A Place To Be through mentoring and music therapy,

$5,000 grant to Northern Virginia Family Service to support delivery of educational materials to homes of 94 children in Loudoun’s Early Head Start program,

$10,000 grant to Ryan Bartel Foundation to support the delivery of workshops based on mindfulness and positive psychology to youth in Loudoun, and

$8,815 grant to Windy Hill Foundation tosupport increased after school programs and supports to high school students.

Amy Owen, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, noted the long-term impact of the giving circle’s grantmaking.

“Since 2014, the Loudoun Impact Fund has granted $694,725into the community,” Owen said.“We’re very grateful for the tremendous generosity of this year’s donors who showed up in a big way for our community in a particularly challenging year.”

This year’s grants were made possible by the generosity of about 50 people and businesses that pooled their charitable gifts. The Loudoun Impact Fund brings together individuals and businesses interested in grantmaking, administering the fund through a joint effort of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

Participants make a gift of $1,000 per individual or $5,000 per business to join the giving circle.Members then review proposals from local nonprofits and decide together which charities to support.This year, more than $287,000 in grant requests were received from 28 organizations, highlighting significant community needs this year in light of COVID-19.

In addition to 45 individual members, this year’s corporate donors to the Loudoun Impact Fund included AHT Insurance, AllTransPack, ILM Capital LLC, Integrus Holdings, parent company of Sterling Restaurant Supply and Fortessa, Madison Wealth Management, and Tony Nerantzis and Associates at Raymond James.

“Madison Wealth Management has supported the Loudoun Impact Fund for several years and find it’s a great way to help organize and prioritize giving in our community. Collaborating with other like-minded members to support our local nonprofits is also very rewarding,” said Jim McDermott, President of Madison Wealth Management. “Unfortunately, our community’s needs have never been greater. So we hope more even businesses and families will join the Loudoun Impact Fund next year in this worthy endeavor.”