Teen Charged in Leesburg Carjacking

Leesburg Police have charged a 16-year-old teen with attempted robbery, attempted malicious wounding, abduction, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with a Saturday night carjacking.

According to the report, the Police Department was alerted at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 about anarmed carjacking and abduction that had occurred in the 100 block of Meadows Lane. The Sheriff’s Office found three of the four victims with the vehicle at an apartment complex in River Ridge Terrace in Ashburn. The fourth victim remained in Leesburg. One of the victims suffered an apparent minor injury as a result of the incident.

The suspect was known to the victims.

He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.