Authorities Identify Woman Found Dead in Burning Home

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner today confirmed the identity of the victim from Sunday’s house fire in Leesburg.

The body recovered from the Harrison Street townhouse was that of 58-year-old Lynne McKew.

The cause of her death remains under investigation.

The fire happened just before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Fire and rescue crews found a fire on the ground floor. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the deceased woman inside the residence.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. Damages to the structure were estimated at $184,800.