Dozens Honor Legacy of Former Purcellville Police Chief

Eight months after former Purcellville police chief Darryl C. Smith’s death, close to 60 people this week convened in a virtual celebration of his, and two other local public servants’, lives.

State Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) and Del. Ibraheem Samirah (D-86) Tuesday night hosted the event to honor Smith’s legacy, who served as Purcellville’s police chief from 2006 to 2015 and died April 26 this year at the age of 70. In virtual attendance were Smith’s family and multiple town leaders from Herndon and Purcellville.

Smith began his stint in Purcellville in January 2006. During his nine years there, the force received the Virginia Municipal League Achievement Award and was named by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as a semifinalist for the Webber Seavey Award for Quality in Law Enforcement. Smith stepped down in Purcellville in April 2015, making way for current Police Chief Cynthia McAlister.

Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser Tuesday night said “you must make this life successful from the cradle to the grave” and that Smith did just that, by impacting the community.

“He basically was the epitome of community policing and he has left us with a template, or a framework, or a foundation, for community policing. And for that we are eternally grateful,” Fraser said.

Before heading to Purcellville, Smith began his law-enforcement career with the Herndon Police Department in 1973 at the age of 22, making him the first black officer hired by the Department. There, he served as the first youth crime prevention officer, held supervisory and command-level positions for more than two decades and rose to the rank of captain. He remained there for 31 years.

In 2004, Smith also became the first black person to be elected to the Herndon Town Council.

Herndon Vice Mayor Sheila Olem, too, said Smith was the epitome of community policing and that she campaigned for him when he ran for his spot on the Town Council.

“Everyone loved Darryl,” she said. “… He’s always in my heart.”

Herndon Mayor Lisa Merkel said she knew Smith for 15 years and that he was “one of a kind” and “everybody’s friend, everybody’s dad.”

Boysko, a Herndon resident, said Smith “was active in every possible way” in the community, and that he was an inspiration to everyone and was the “epitome of what we want in a police officer and a leader.”

Larry Presgrave, a former 42-year Herndon police officer who worked alongside Smith, said he met Smith at the age of 16 before either of them joined the police force. Presgrave said the two became great friends who were promoted through the ranks together.

“We just had a wonderful, wonderful time,” he said. “… He was a class act.”

Smith’s commitment to helping youth led him in 1997 to found Vecinos Unidos/Neighbors United—a volunteer after-school program that provides students with homework assistance.

He also served on the board of directors of the Virginia Police Chiefs Foundation from 2007 to 2016.

To honor Smith’s legacy, the Virginia Senate passed a resolution commemorating his many community contributions on Aug. 19.

Maria Smith, Darryl’s wife, said her husband would have been honored to receive the resolution.

Boysko and SamirahTuesday nightalso honored longtime Herndon community contributors Barbara Hicks Harding and Lester Zidel.

Harding in 1951 founded Harding Hall, which operated as a preschool, kindergarten and daycare out of her home until 2003. She also served as a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Herndon and was named the Herndon Citizen of the Year in 1970. To honor Harding’s life, the Virginia Senate passed a joint resolution for her on March 7.

Harding died Dec. 6, 2019.

Zidel served on the Herndon Planning Commission and helped author the “Think Village” concept, which helped to shape the town’s local village streets policy and cultivated “a more beautiful and neighborly Herndon,” according to the resolution the Virginia House of Delegates passed Nov. 9 in his honor. Zidel also was a member of the executive committee of the Herndon Festival and oversaw the event’s growth and development into a four-day community gathering.

Zidel died Oct. 9 this year.

Close to 60 people tuned into a Dec. 15 virtual event to honor the legacy of former Purcellville police chief Darryl C. Smith. [Screenshot]