Facing Spending Deadline, School Division to Return $7.5M in CARES Act Funding

The School Board on Tuesday night instructed the staff to return $7.5 million in federal pandemic funding that the division will not be able to spend before the federal government’s Dec. 30 deadline.

Loudoun leaders, like those in localities across the nation, were waiting for an extension of that deadline, but the gridlock in Congress has dashed those hopes.

The school division received two rounds of CARES Act funding. In September, $12 million was awarded through the county government. In October, another $15.9 million was received from the state government.

The unspent money will be returned through the county, which will need to begin processing the return this week to comply with federal requirements.

During an earlier briefing on the situation, staff members told the School Board that the stressed supply chain was a key obstacle because purchased material would have to delivered by the deadline to qualify for the funds.