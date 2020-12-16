Photo Gallery: First Winter 2020 Snow Day

Many Loudouners shoveled their ways outdoors today to play in the snow amid the National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for the region, which remains in effect through 4 a.m. Dec. 17.

Kids, released from their online classes for the school year’s first snow day, took to hills across the county to sled with friends, including at the popular hill on the Cook family’s Rock Spring Farm in downtown Leesburg. On the roads, dozens of delivery drivers were out and about delivering packages and mail on near-empty roads.

The National Weather Service has predicted that a total of 3-6 inches of snow and sleet will fall across most of the county, while 6-10 inches falls on the Blue Ridge.

Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed again Thursday and online classes canceled.



Kids sled a the Cook family’s famous hill in downtown Leesburg. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

King Street in downtown Leesburg. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

The rectory at St. John Catholic Church in downtown Leesburg. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

A Leesburg resident went cross-country skiing in the streets Wednesday. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

