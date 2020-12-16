Free COVID-19 Testing Offered Dec. 29

Loudoun County will hold another free drive-through COVID-19 testing event Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Franklin Park near Purcellville.

The testing event is open to all, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. A PCR test, which tests for the novel coronavirus, will be administered via nasal swab. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered.

To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the testing event are encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test prior to arriving at the testing site. The form is available in English and Spanish at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing.

Forms will also be available at the testing site for individuals who do not have access to a printer or otherwise are unable to complete the forms in advance.