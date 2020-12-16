Loudoun School Board to Expand Equity Committee

The School Board’s largest advisory committee is set to get bigger.

During a Dec. 10 work session to revise its committee structure ahead of its annual organizational meeting next month, the board agreed to add seven more members to the Equity Committee. The panel was established in 2019 and has 24 members.

In a series of straw votes during the work session, the board agreed to add a seat for someone representing the LGBTQ community, joining seats designated for representatives of other minority groups, including the All Dulles Area Muslin Society, the Loudoun NAACP, and of the Hindu, Jewish and Latinx communities.

Also planned is adding six seats for community members appointed by individual School Board members. Currently, three School Board members serve on the committee. However, the change would allow the other six to have direct representation on the panel. Members promoting the change said they were concerned that the needs of their district were not being address or that they sought more direct involvement with the committee.

The committee, which meets monthly, is tasked with researching and making recommendations regarding all school division practices and policies related to equity.

On Tuesday, the School Board approved a change in one of the committee seats. Rabbi Abbi Sharofsky will replace Rabbi Amy Sapowith in representing the Jewish community.