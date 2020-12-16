Ziegler Named Interim Superintendent in Loudoun

The transition has begun for the leadership of Loudoun County Public Schools.

Superintendent Eric Williams is resigning, effective Jan. 6, to take a new job leading theClear Creek Independent School District near Houston, TX.

On Tuesday, the School Board unanimously appointedAssistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development Scott A. Ziegler to serve as the interim superintendent.

The board is expected to launch a national, months-long search for a new superintendent, although no formal action has been announced.

Since Williams announced his plans in early November, the School Board has held a series of closed sessions to discuss the transition and interview candidates to lead the division on an interim basis.

Ziegler has served as the division’s top personnel administrator for the past year. He previously served in administration for public school divisions in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach and taught high school in Virginia Beach for 15 years. He holds degrees from Eastern Nazarene College, Cambridge College, and Northwestern Nazarene University.

“I look forward to working with the students, families and staff and teachers of Loudoun County and helping us to move forward during this transition time,” Ziegler said of the appointment vote.

Williams, who was hired in July 2014, is only the sixth superintendent in Loudoun since the school division was formed in 1917.

In addition to Williams, Chief of Staff Nyah Hamlett also has resigned. She has been hired as the superintendent of theChapel Hill-Carrboro City School Division in North Carolina. She joined the Loudoun staff last year after serving 12 years in Henrico County Public Schools.

The search process that resulted in Williams’ hiring in Loudoun took about a year to complete. Williams was one of 61 applicants considered for the post.