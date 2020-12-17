2021 Northern Virginia Housing Expo Begins Jan. 1

The 2021 Northern Virginia Housing Expo will launch Jan. 1 as a free virtual event at NovaHousingExpo.org.

The online expo, geared to first-time homebuyers and renters, will feature the three key aspects of the annual regional housing expo in a virtual format: an exhibit hall with dozens of exhibitors, free workshops for first-time homebuyers and renters, and personal financial counseling sessions.

The virtual event will also include a weekly series of free workshops in English and Spanish that will be livestreamed on the second Saturday of every month. Sessions will feature topics including “Local COVID-19 Rental Assistance Programs,” “Avoiding Eviction or Foreclosure during COVID-19,” “Household Budgeting and Finance,” “Fair Housing,” “Basic Home Security and Maintenance,” “Senior Housing Options,” and the spring and fall “Homebuying Market Overview.” Additional workshops also are being planned.

The 11th Annual Northern Virginia Housing Expo is hosted by First Home Alliance in cooperation with Loudoun County and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church; Virginia Housing; the Dulles Area Association of Realtors; the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors; and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Details about how to participate in the event are online atnovahousingexpo.org. Resources geared toward homebuyers and renters in Loudoun County are online atloudoun.gov/housing.