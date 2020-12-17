Congregation Asks Supervisors for Permission to Build Ball Fields in Flood Plains

The congregants at Temple Baptist Church are asking county supervisors to let them build athletic fields in a flood plain next to their new church in Kincora.

During a Board of Supervisors Public Hearing on Dec. 9, the church’s representatives asked the supervisors to consider a applications for a Zoning Concept Plan Amendment and Special Exception to construct baseball and soccer fields in an area that is considered to be a part of a major floodplain. The 2019 General Plan does not support active recreation uses, such as a baseball field, on major floodplains.

A total of 16 members from the community spoke at the hearing, largely in support of the recreational fields being built.

“Building the ballfields is very important—the sports programs have been a blessing to me and my family,” said congregant Drew Gardner.

But there are environmental concerns around these fields, which David Durham acknowledged when he noted that the fields were “an ideal location for our church with a less than ideal footprint.”

Evan McCarthy, speaking on behalf of the Piedmont Environmental Council, urged the board to reconsider ball field locations because of potential pollutants in run-off water and contamination of surface water.

Although the board will not vote on the request until its next meeting on Jan. 19, at least two supervisors, Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn), and Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Leesburg), have made it clear that they are in support of the fields being built.

“Are we bending the rules? Yes, we are bending the rules, but I am pleased to support this application,” said Turner.

Not all board members were convinced, though.

“I am leery of anything that elevates outside of a flood plain. I don’t want to see more pollution,” Supervisor Kristen C. Umstatdd (D-Leesburg) said.

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) raised concerns over the possibility that this could become an issue of choosing either to support the church or the environment.

“We are not against the church. We have put policies in place, and we have to follow them,” Briskman said. “I worry about the slippery slope, that [we] are allowing the rules to be broken.”