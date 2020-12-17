Google, Kaiser Permanente Fund Community Foundation’s Minority-Owned Small Business Grants

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties on Tuesday announced its new Minority Owned Small Business Grant Program, launched by Google and added to by Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States.

Google gifted $50,000 to the Community Foundation with the goal of supporting minority-owned small businesses impacted by COVID-19.Kaiser Permanente contributed another $25,000.

“Google is committed to supporting minority owned small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19,” stated Laurel Brown, Google’s head of Community Development US-East. “Through this partnership with the Community Foundation and Kaiser Permanente, Google will help local, Loudoun County businesses receive critical funding and support during this difficult time.”

“Small businesses provide social and economic benefits to communities which strengthens the health of the people in those communities, especially in communities that experience inequities and injustice,” said Kaiser Permanente Region President Ruth Williams-Brinkley. “We’re proud to partner with Google and support the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties because the health of small businesses is essential to creating living-wage jobs and career opportunities for many people, especially those who have been hard-hit by the pandemic.”

The Community Foundation invites minority-owned small businesses to apply for grants of $5,000 to $10,000.Organizations eligible to apply will demonstrate 51% ownership identifying as African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, or Native American and residents of Loudoun County.Eligible businesses also must demonstrate that they are located in Loudoun County with annual net revenues less than $250,000, or less than $500,000 for businesses with three or more full-time employees.

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee will partner with the Community Foundation to serve as an application review committee.Businesses hit hardest by COVID-19 will be prioritized for funding.

“We know that small businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic. We also know that businesses owned by people of color have been disproportionately impacted in so many ways,” said Amy Owen, president of the Community Foundation. “We’re grateful for Google and Kaiser Permanente for their leadership to help create equitable opportunities in the Loudoun business community.”

Funds are expected to be distributed no later than Feb. 1. Eligible businesses may apply at funding.communityfoundationlf.org. Applications are due by Jan. 19.

Anyone interested is applying is invited to attend an online pre-application workshop on Jan. 5; registration information to attend the pre-application workshop can be found in the link above. A secondary pre-application workshop will also be held on Jan. 5 with access to Spanish-language interpretation.

Direct questions to Nicole Acosta, Director of Grants, Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties at 703-779-3505 X3 orNicole@CommunityFoundationLF.org.