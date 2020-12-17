Letter: Blossom & Bloom Board of Directors

Editor: The Blossom & Bloom Thrift Store on West Market Street in Leesburg wishes to extend our appreciation to our generous community.

You have donated wonderful good to us to sell, which supports our mission to raise funds for charities as we reuse, recycle and repurpose. You have been loyal customers. Many of you have given your time by volunteering countless hours in our shop, allowing us to serve our local community during difficult times.

The proceeds from our efforts are allocated to Loudoun County organizations that provide support to children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental needs. These beneficiaries include ARC of Loudoun, ECHO Ventures, A Place to Be, ARTS for All Loudoun, Sprout Therapeutic Riding, Wheatland Farms, Legacy Farms, Heeling House, A Farm Less Ordinary and Loudoun Therapeutic Riding. We also support the Lion’s Club, Interfaith Relief, Fredrick Mission and Habitat for Humanity.

Thank you to each donor, customer and invaluable volunteer for your continuing support that allows us to assist others in our community, as we have for the past 40 years.

Happy holidays to all.

Blossom & Bloom Board of Directors