Letter: Ed Myers, Sterling

Editor: The story about someone shooting cats left unanswered questions. Why are so many cats outside but not leashed?

If one sees an unleashed cat hunting, how is one to know that it is domesticated and therefore protected by law as opposed to a feral and therefore a nuisance animal that one is free to kill?

It seems this problem would best be solved by cat owners keeping their pets indoors instead of putting the burden on government and non-pet neighbors to protect them as they roam freely outdoor.

Ed Myers, Sterling