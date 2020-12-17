Loudoun Health Director to Host COVID-19 Q&A Tonight

Loudoun County will host a virtual live COVID-19 question-and-answer session with Health Department Director Dr. DavidGoodfriendon Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The live event will be an opportunity to hear fromGoodfriendabout the latest trends and developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ask questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing, vaccines or other timely topics.

The event will be live streamed on the Loudoun County Government Facebook page atfacebook.com/LoudounCountyVa. The event also can be accessed live via through the county’s virtual meeting platform, Webex. For meeting details and a link to join the meeting, visitloudoun.gov/remoteparticipation.

Questions may be submitted in advance through thescheduled event on Facebook.