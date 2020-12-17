Stantec Architecture Awarded MS-14 Design Contract

A week after the county Board of Supervisors signed off on plans to establish a new school campus south of Leesburg, the School Board issued a $4.5 million contract to design the first building on that land.

On Tuesday, the design contract for MS-14, a new middle school planned for the 173-acre Hartland property along Red Hill Road south of Leesburg, was awarded to Stantec Architecture. The company was among 16 firms that submitted proposals, and one of two finalists selected for interviews.

The middle school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.