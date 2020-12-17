Teen Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison Following Fatal Shooting

Circuit Court Judge Douglas L. Fleming, Jr. today sentenced 19-year-old Bryce Thomas to three years in prison for charges stemming from a March shooting death.

On March 8, according to statements made by Thomas’ defense counsel Bruce McLaughlin, Thomas was lured to a drug deal in the area of Rusty Blackhaw Square in Sterling by Jeremiah D. Gray’s girlfriend. But, McLaughlin said, neither Gray nor his girlfriend intended to sell Thomas anything and instead were “simply out to rob Bryce.”

Thomas was attacked and subsequently shot at Gray, who died from his injuries. According to McLaughlin, Thomas was acting in self-defense and used the gun he brought along that night to save his own life.

“He was able to protect himself so that he didn’t die,” McLaughlin said.

Thomas suffered stab wounds to his face, neck and back and a gunshot wound to his arm, according to testimony from his mother on Thursday.

“The doctors said it was a miracle he survived,” she said.

Thomas was charged with felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana. In July, General District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh agreed to amend Thomas’ charges, most notably by reducing the marijuana charge to a civil penalty.

In August, Fleming found Thomas guilty of felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and deferred finding on the marijuana charge.

This week, Fleming sentenced Thomas to five years in prison with two years suspended for the charge of felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. For the possession of marijuana charge, Fleming sentenced Thomas to 30 days in jail with all of that time suspended. Once released from prison in 2023, Thomas will be placed on supervised probation for four years.

“It’s an extremely sad case,” Fleming said. “… [I]t’s tragic that this occurred.”

No murder charges were filed in the case.

Before sentencing on Thursday, Thomas’ mother said her son is mild mannered and slow to anger. His sister said “he is peaceful.” “I don’t know my brother to be violent,” she said.

But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alexis Downing said it was difficult to see how Thomas could be labeled that way, since he had been charged on three separate occasions in juvenile court—for armed robbery, for disorderly conduct and for shoplifting.

Fleming noted that he didn’t feel that Thomas was a bad person, but that he was simply engaged in “extremely concerning behavior.”

Thomas, before being sentenced, said that, although he knew he was not walking in an entirely straight line at the time of the shooting, he was doing more right than wrong in his life. He apologized to Gray’s family and said that when he is released from prison, he wants to be a positive role model for his younger family members.

“This experience has changed my life forever,” he said.