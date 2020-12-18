Goodfriend, Regional Health Officials Recognized for Service

Ten local health officials, including Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend, have received a special Regional Impact Award for their exemplary service in keeping their communities safe over the past nine months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments announced the awards at its virtual annual membership meeting Dec. 9.

Those health officials worked together on the council’s Health Officials Committee to coordinate the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They provided regional strategies, clear guidance and real-time data on various health metrics to local elected officials.

The group also helped develop a health equity brief on why racial and ethnic equity matters, and the importance of addressing the conditions that restrict opportunities for good health and economic mobility in the region.

“COG has provided a great networking opportunity and foundational support to navigate through these uncharted waters,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, who accepted the award on behalf of the committee. While expressing appreciation for the recognition, he stressed the importance of continued regional partnership in responding to the ongoing pandemic and distributing the COVID vaccines.

Find more data about COVID-19 in the region compiled by the Council of Governments at mwcog.org/about-us/covid-19.