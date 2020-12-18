Loudoun Schools Launch Bike Donation Program

The school division has launched a Congestion Must Go/Safe Routes to School Bike program aimed at promoting bike safety among students.

The program is a partnership with Maverick Bike Shop and Café in the Virginia Village Shopping Center in Leesburg.Maverick donated 50 used bikes along with locks and lights.Helmets and sling packs were provided by Doug Landau of the Landau Law Firm in Herndon through a matching grant with the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.

LCPS Safe Routes to Schools Coordinators Mark Pankau and Janice Jennings and Congestion Must Go Coordinator Donna Torraca worked with Bike Loudoun and Maverick provide bikes to students in need, as well as bike safety instruction and maintenance for all students.

Bikes were delivered to Sugarland Elementary and Forest Grove Elementary, where families were provided a time slot to have their child fitted with a helmet and provided limited instruction before heading home. In the spring students at Guilford Elementary will receive bikes.

Donations of unused bikes may be broughtto Maverick Bike Shop, 32C Catoctin Circle, SE. Maverick is a nonprofit with a mission to promote bike adoption, regardless of income or social status. Donations are tax deductible.