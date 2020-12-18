Project-Based Vouchers Proposals Sought from Rental Property Owners

The Loudoun County Office of Housing is now accepting proposals from the owners of rental property to contract with the county for Project-Based Vouchers.

Voucherswill be awarded to rental property owners for assistance tied to specific housing units, whichmay be newly constructed or rehabilitated rental housing. Vouchers may be awarded to the owners of affordable rental housing who provide fully accessible housing for people with disabilities.Housing units that are fully accessible and compliant with Section 504 of the Code of the Federal Register will be given priority.

Proposals will be evaluated based on owner experience and capability to manage or build rental housing as identified in the proposal. Proposals should address:

The extent to which the project deconcentrates poverty and expands housing and economic opportunities.

The extent to which it fulfills a critical housing need.

A site location near transportation, education, and employment centers.

If applicable, the extent to which services for special populations are provided on-site or in the immediate area for occupants of the property.

A location in a census tract undergoing significant revitalization as a result of federal, state or local dollars invested in the area.

A location in a census tract where there are meaningful opportunities for educational and economic advancement.

Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. The Loudoun County Office of Housing reserves the right to not award Project-Based Voucher contracts.

For more information about the proposal review process and application procedures, go toloudoun.gov/projectbasedvouchersor contact Janelle Beverly at 703-737-8213 orjanelle.beverly@loudoun.gov.