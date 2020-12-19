Santa’s Helpers Get Busy at the Ampersand Pantry Project

The community outreach and support of theAmpersand Pantry Project continues to expand, with volunteers this weekend providing gifts to hundreds of families.

Since March, the organization has been providing daily lunches—more than 66,000 to date—to residents who line up at its drive-through food pantry on East Market Street in Leesburg.

For Christmas, the volunteer organization teamed up with the law firms of Burnett & Williams and Dunlap and Bennett & Ludwig, to solicit, collect and distribute unwrapped presents to help fill the wish lists of families who were surveyed about which gifts their children had requested.

Gifts were purchased by community members to meet the needs of specific families. More the 400 children will receive gifts as part of the outreach that was undertaken by more than 100 volunteers

