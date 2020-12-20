Letter: Karen Jimmerson, Aldie

Editor: It just didn’t seem so in the year 2020. But alas, the video of the Board of Supervisors’ meeting this past week on the segment regarding name changes to local roads was very telling.

Supervisor Buffington shirks his representative job by denying his constituents a chance to view his position on removing the names of those who fought and defended racism, segregation, and the ugliest part of our American history. He likely believes this will negate any accountability to those on either side of the issue, but rest assured that the action of cowardly leaving the dais for that stated purpose spoke volumes. This is no surprise since a military-style vehicle, during a 2015 parade, emblazoned with Buffington’s campaign regalia also had a Confederate flag hanging from it. Now might be a good time to retrieve the photo from my old, stored hard drive or perhaps during his next campaign.

Supervisor Umstattd stating concern that “peoples’ mail will get lost” for a year is beyond tone deaf and callous. Ask a Black person if that matters most to them or if it matters at all.

It has been said, “it is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt.” In this case, her actions and statements show veiled support for the status quo of revering those who fought against the ancestors of a large segment of Loudouners. It shows an inability to understand how hurtful it is to drive on a road that gives honor to someone who would deny a Black person today of every right they’ve fought and gained since the conclusion of the Civil War. In a time where racist Americans are seeping back out of the sewer, they both missed a chance to be 100% on the right side of history.

Ask any Jew how they would feel if they had no choice but to drive down Adolf Hitler Highway or enter a courtroom as they pass a Nazi statue or symbol. Put yourself in another person’s shoes who hasn’t lived the privileged and insulated world that both of these white electeds have.

Confidence and honor in our elected officials has been seriously eroded these past few years and more so by actions and statements like these. It is a very sad day for progress. It’s is even worse that they do this and will no doubt claim to respect their Black colleagues when they disrespected them and their humanity without saying a word and by saying some.

Do better. Be better.

Karen Jimmerson, Aldie