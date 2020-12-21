A Very Different Empty Bowls Event Raises Over $35,000

Loudoun Empty Bowls this year raised more than $35,000 to support Loudoun Hunger Relief, Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter and the Dulles South Food Pantry amid a drastically changed fundraising atmosphere.

“The Fortunate Bowl,” this year’s version of the annual fundraising even, was a drive-through bowl pick-up event on Sept. 16 and 17 at Stone Tower Winery, the venue sponsor for a seventh year. The event brings together artists, who donate one-of-a-kind handmade bowls, and people who care about eliminating hunger and injustice in our community, and this year sold out despite of the changes made for COVID-19 prevention. Stone Tower Winery also donated a portion of wine sales.

Loudoun Hunger Relief Executive Director Jennifer Montgomery, Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter Executive Director Judy Hanley, and Dulles South Food Pantry Executive Director Meg Phillips praised the effort for persevering through unusual circumstances to deliver help for people in need. They said the Empty Bowls team of Jenny Wolfer, Magen Morse, Amy Berringer, Kaarin Nelson, Kristen Swanson, Christine Kalchthaler, and Christi Palacios put together “a warm, welcoming, unique and beautiful event against all odds.”

Loudoun Empty Bowls was founded in 2014 as a local expression of the Empty Bowls movement. Ceramic artists, students and community members come together to produce handmade bowls and donate them to a fundraising event. In exchange for a donation, a donor receives a bowl and a meal. Those donations support local non-profits, primarily assisting those with food insecurity.

This year’s bowl makers were Maureen Alvarez, Katherine Andrefsky, Amy Berringer, Mara Berringer, Cindy Bryson, Bruce Bucklin, Louise Gross, Laura Hennessey, Christine Kalchthaler, Linda Kreingold, Sheila Kryston, Maggie Labillois, Don Maloney, Harriet Maloney, Amy Manson, Bryan Mattraw, Sharon McKee, Ann Nelson, Kaarin Nelson, Cici Palme, Brenda Pumpa, Joanne Rodgers, Carolee Stearns, Cleo Schriever, Emelia Schriever, Kari Schriever, Sophia Schriever, Kristen Swanson, Jeri Tidwell, Linda Wenkel, Debbie Williamson, Scott Williamson, and Jenny Wolfer. The fundraiser was also supported by White House Ceramic Studios, Firebird Ceramics, Round Hill Arts Center, Poppy Hill Ceramics and the Senior Center of Leesburg Ceramic Studio. Sponsors include Chris Bowen & Nancy Reynolds, The Miller Family, and Backflow Technology, LLC.

Learn more about Loudoun Empty Bowls at loudounemptybowls.org.